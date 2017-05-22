The Proline Show Jammed Utica Ave

BROOKLYN, NY (05.23.2017) – The Proline Car Stereo Car Show and Inventory Blowout Sale drew a huge crowd to the company’s Utica Avenue store on Sunday, May 21st.

Proline President Shef Sadik stated to 12voltnews.com, “Our Car Show and Blowout Sale really kicked of our event season. The turnout was terrific. Traffic on Utica Avenue slowed as the crowd at our event pushed into the bus lane. The local police came and helped relieve the traffic congestion. All said the event was an overwhelming success.”

There was a very strong vendor presence at the event. Pioneer, Kenwood, Rockford Fosgate, JL Audio and Alpine had a particularly strong presence. Pioneer-Jeff Shultz, Kenwood/JVC/Kicker/DEI-Matt Gonzalez with Trent Partners, Rockford Fosgate-Eric Smith with Northeastern Marketing, JL Audio-Kevin Stelling and Alpine-Morris Hartman worked the show floor to maximized sales. Al Congdon was on hand to drive Renegade sales.

“Our vendor support was outstanding. They put out so much effort to help during the event. Special offers helped our customers pick up great products for their rides,” stated Sadik.

Gonzalez related, “Proline’s event on Utica Avenue was extremely successful for both Proline and participating manufacturers. Not only was the floor traffic insanely busy but the purchase to attending percentage was a pleasant surprise. All in all the event was a win for Proline and our industry. With the success of this show and the amount of advertising that went into it I definitely see a winning formula for building a successful event.”

Proline utilized an extensive social media campaign to get the word out about the event. In addition, thousands of 5×7 card fliers were distributed by street teams prior to the Sunday event. Amazing cars in the show, BBQ and time with models kept members of the crowd on site for hours.

Sadik added, “We made sales from $20. amp kits to a $40K ultra custom Lexus job. We even had a customer drive from Syracuse to get a super system installed in his ski rig. We are known far and wide for great custom work. That leads to a many happy customers and that drives sales.”

Visit prolinenyc.com and facebook.com/ProlineCarStereo for more.

