iDatalink Shipping New Dash Kit for 2014+ Cherokee

MONTREAL, QUEBEC (05.23.2017) – Automotive Data Solutions Inc. (ADS) has announced the immediate availability of its anticipated iDatalink Maestro ‘CHK1’ dash kit for 2014 and up Jeep Cherokee models with both silver or bronze finish trims. When installed with an iDatalink-compatible radio and a Maestro RR module sold separately, the CHK1 dash kit (KIT-CHK1) offers the ultimate Jeep Cherokee audio upgrade solution.

Included in the CHK1 box are one installation T-harness, one black radio panel with both silver and bronze trims, a USB adapter and two steel radio mounting brackets.

