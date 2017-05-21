Metra’s New Audi A3 Installation Kit is Now In Stock

HOLLY HILL, FL (05.22.2017) – Metra’s popular radio replacement solutions continue to lead the industry across a wide range of vehicle applications. Now, Audi A3 2006-2013 owners (excluding factory “Concert” radios for 06-07 models), can upgrade their radios to a new, modern design with the 99-9109B dash kit. This kit allows for the installation of both DIN and DDIN radios, without the need for a metal mounting sleeve. The 99-9109B kit is scratch-resistant and painted matte black to match the factory finish.

This new dash kit is proudly made in the USA with the highest quality ABS plastics using injection molding technology to ensure a superior design and fit. The 99-9109B is now in stock and shipping, and available to authorized Metra Dealers and Distributors.

The product sales sheet can be downloaded at metraonline.com/part/99-9109B

