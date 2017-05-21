Altron’s 2017 Dealer Show Was a Win for All

PONTIAC, MI (05.22.17) – The weather was cold and rainy on show day May 4th-but that didn’t stop a strong turnout of dealers from attending the 2017 Altron Dealer Show.

Altron GM Mark Erdman stated to 12voltnews.com, “This may have been the our best show in 15 years. Having the show on a Thursday was something new for us and the weather was terrible-40 degrees and rain. But that did not stop dealers from coming to see the latest products from our vendors and taking advantage great show specials. Dealers were outside our door at 7:30 AM even though the show was set for a midday opening. The last dealer left at 9:30 Thursday night. It was a long but great day.”

The Sony Bucks promotion, PowerBass marine and the Heise LED Lighting line grabbed attention. Erdman offered, “Dealers really took advantage of the Sony Bucks promo and used bucks earned to pick up big screens, camcorders and car audio products. We brought in PowerBass this year and the marine product has been strong as well as the Heise LED lighting line.”

Bill Barron, Audex Marketing, commented, “Michigan is a big market for boats and seeing dealers moving the PowerBass line, with marine products being hot, was terrific.” Audex Marketing is the rep firm for PowerBass in Michigan.

Top Altron dealers for 2016 were recognized during the show. Redmonds in Saginaw earned the Top Dealer Award. Other dealers completing the Top 5 Dealers included Trim Way-Warren MI, SoundWaves-Clinton Township MI, Mobile Audio Design-Greenville MI and Altimate Automotive-Bay City MI.

Civic Music in Utica MI was named the top Sony Car Audio dealer for 2016. Kyle Goodwin related to 12voltnews.com “The Sony XA VAX100, with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, has been a strong seller. We installed one in a cycle, have done a couple in Slingshots plus other vehicles.”

The “Spin to Win” wheel promo drew a steady stream of dealers taking the chance to win prizes and products. One space on the wheel offered free freight for a year.

“In all we had over 50 dealers attend this year’s show. A big thank you to our dealers, vendors and staff for making this year’s show a tremendous success,” Erdman concluded.

Visit www.altronint.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

