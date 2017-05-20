Great to See 12volt Companies Instagrammin’

SHREVEPORT, LA (05.20.2017) – Many proactive 12volt companies across the U.S., and around the globe, are utilizing the power of Instagram to engage and connect with followers plus consumers.

The vast majority of people utilizing social media don’t want to be “sold to.” The 3 examples in this 12voltBite deliver a meaningful message to their followers. Each post features content the respective company’s social media followers will find interesting and informative.

Kicker utilized an attention grabbing graphic to show the company passed 100,000 followers on Instagram. Stillwater Designs, the Kicker Audio corporate entity, features very frequent from around the globe.

The Action Audio Store, with locations in Hartford and Wethersfield CT, highlighted a push to start conversion in a Land Rover. The super image jumped off the screen and led to an additional push to start conversion sale. Images of special store events with various clubs and groups are also posted on the company’s Instagram account.

Ken’s CarTunes, with stores in Mobile AL and Pensacola, posts many images of marine installations. In the Spring of 2017 Ken’s is installing a lot of motorcycle and power sports gear for the store’s customers. This Alpine head unit installation in a Harley was a great example.

Social media is a great way to engage with followers in today’s budget strained world. Hat’s off to the companies that have built a community of followers numbering in the thousands.

“Our goal is to encourage all across the 12volt industry to utilize this incredibly powerful social media tool to increase their company’s visibility in the marketplace. Instagram is a free app. Using only a smartphone or tablet, images and comments, can be shared with followers in less than a minute. Images posted to Instagram can automatically post to Facebook and Twitter. Companies who post images of primo installations, new products, new displays and events are connecting with followers and consumers. Utilizing the power of Instagram could definitely lead to visibility, store traffic and a good shot at writing business for 12volt retailers and other companies,” commented Mike Van Horn.

See the 12volt Central Studio “News Today” headlines post every business day, Week’s HiLites on Saturdays and Happy Birthday wishes on Sunday. “Reps on the Road” and other frequent posts drive home the power of Instagrammin’.

Want to see your post on the 12volt News Network? Use #12voltnews…..you never know!

On Instagram @12voltnews see over 5,600 12VoltBite posts.

