SiriusXM – FREE LISTENING is On

SHREVEPORT, LA (05.19.17) – Several times a year SiriusXM “Free Listening” campaigns run to encourage former listeners to re-engage with SiriusXM and sample the great content. From May 17th thru May 30th, SiriusXM is giving former subscribers and trialers with inactive radios a FREE LISTENING PREVIEW of 100 channels of commercial-free music, plus sports, news, talk and entertainment.

Not only does this Free Listening Preview coincide with the launch of the exciting, first-ever exclusive Beatles channel (launched on May 18 on channel 18), it also offers 100 channels so former listeners can get an even bigger and better idea of all the great content SiriusXM offers.

Go to siriusxm.com/freelisten for the channel guide listing the 100 free channels. Anyone with an inactive radio can just push that SAT button and enjoy great content, absolutely FREE for two weeks.

During the free preview period, properly equipped new and pre-owned vehicles* will also receive free access to SiriusXM Infotainment services, including SiriusXM Traffic and SiriusXM Travel Link. Go to siriusxm.com/infotainment to see if the vehicle is equipped to receive SiriusXM Infotainment services.

Please note that some older Sirius radios are not eligible to participate in Free Listening.

Visit www.siriusxm.com for more.

