New Upscale Brand Emerges in Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Category

HOUSTON, TX (05.19.2017) – A new force in the emerging ADAS category has announced a launch date of June 1 according to Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Bob Goodman. DriveAssist is a newly created division of Cybcar America, an established leader in vehicle specific integration solutions. DriveAssist will operate as a separate entity within the Cybcar corporate structure and offer a diverse portfolio of advanced vehicle solutions including Power Liftgate kits, Blind Spot Detection systems, OEM Fit DVR systems, a Multi-Function 8” Mirror featuring iGO Mapping Software, Bluetooth and rear camera input. Also offered will be an assortment of special application Cameras and Monitors. But the real game changer will be the industry’s first “Lifetime Warranty” on all products, when purchased from an authorized reseller.

To drive the Business Development efforts, DriveAssist is led by industry veteran Bob Goodman. Bob has been an active ambassador in the emerging Driver Awareness & Vehicle Safety category including sales management positions with category leaders such as Rostra Precision Controls and Rydeen Mobile Electronics. DriveAssist will expand on Cybcar’s current portfolio of OEM quality ADAS products while focusing on the expeditor and 12 volt specialists channel.

infrastructure to satisfy our existing and future customers. Bob, heading up DriveAssist will chart our direction and insure our customers’ expectations are not only met but exceeded.”

“Cybcar, under the direction of Benjimin Ng has established itself with 12 volt specialists and expeditors as the leading supplier of OEM integration solutions for the automotive aftermarket, said Bob Goodman, Vice President of Sales & Marketing. DriveAssist will share a few of the innovative products existing under the Cybcar brand but DriveAssist’s primary focus will be on introducing new ADAS solutions for the top tier of 12 volt specialists and expeditors. The lineup will feature a category I’m very excited about, Power Liftgate kits, including applications for dozens of vehicles. Additionally, we will have wireless solutions that are actually integrated into the components and not merely add-ons to existing products. Our Lift-EZ Power Liftgate Kits will have an MSRP of $1099, the Stealth Vue line of OE fit Dash Cams will have an MSRP of $249-$299, the multi-function IQ Mirror has an MSRP of $679. Additionally, we will offer multiple “Blind Spot” solutions including our Sidespotter OE fit Blind Spot Camera system and our CAN Bus Microwave Detection system, priced at $749 and $549 MSRP, respectively.

“I’m currently selecting manufacturers’ representatives and discussions are being setup with the premiere 12-volt specialty retailers in North America. I’m confident 2017 is the Tipping Point in the ADAS category and DriveAssist will supply products unavailable elsewhere,” added Goodman. Our Web Site will be functional on June 1.

DriveAssist has already secured booth space at SEMA 2017.

Visit www.driveassist.us for more.

