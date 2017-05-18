DS18 Introduces GEN-X Series

MIAMI GARDENS, FL (05.19.2017) – DS18 has introduced the GEN-X series. Their Gen-X line is now a complete set featuring speakers, amplifiers, subs and now a Components set. This is a series that has it all, but most important is its capability of providing satisfaction to the audio enthusiast without having to breaking the bank. It is important to note that this line was designed to be loud without suffering on quality of sound, all without the need for adding batteries or upgrading your alternator.

This speaker series has a fine clarity that you won’t find in any brand in this class, built uniquely with a Black paper cone and Rubber edge surround, Mylar dome tweeters and a sleek but sporty grill with mesh accents to keep that classic look in your car. Not forgetting the red center accent and the red stitching to make it strong enough to handle all genres of music.

Gen-X amps, designed for the everyday use and hours of playing time, is something DS18 has dedicated a lot of time and effort into making it the most affordable amplifier money can buy. Built with SMC technology, new and sophisticated black heat sink with integrated turbo fans to keep the amplifiers cool for maximum capacity. 10 different models available, 3- 2channels, 3- 4channels, and 4 Mono amps are available and ready to ship. When developing this line up of amplifiers we made sure that it was affordable enough to fit every customers need based on their particular set up. An external bass control is included with every amp in this series, and the Gen-X 6000.1D delivered more than its rated is powered with a 4gauge input terminals, and still performs like a new GENERATION of DS18 amps. No need to upgrade your factory batteries to juice up these amps.

DS18’s dual voice coil subwoofers can reproduce low end frequencies in almost any enclosure design you put them in. They are available in 3 models 10” 12” and 15”. Made with high strength magnets and glass fiber cone to provide a nice clean bass, steel red basket and 2” – 4 layer voice coils for extreme power handling. We wanted to create a sub that would make you look forward to driving your car, and we far exceeded our own expectations.

Visit www.ds18.com for more.

