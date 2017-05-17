Texas IASCA Judges Training Seminar a Big Success

DAYTONA BEACH, FL (05.18.2017) – The IASCA Judge’s Training course at Soundscape Car Audio in Plano, TX on the weekend of April 22nd had more than 20 people attending the course from all around the region, including attendees from Texas, Arkansas and Oklahoma.

Day 1 focused on two main subjects; “What it means to be an IASCA Judge” and Sound Quality. Attendees were treated to special guest speakers James Feltenberger, long time IASCA Judge and Trainer, and Nick Wingate of Orca; Feltenberger’s and Wingate’s wealth of knowledge in IASCA dates back to IASCA’s inception in the late 1980s and the information provided gave attendees a are insight into what made IASCA the prominent soundoff organization in the world.

“This training seminar was one of the best yet” said Moe Sabourin, Director of Operations for IASCA Worldwide “We not only discussed what’s involved in being an IASCA Certified Judge, but we also had in-depth conversations about IASCA’s role with and for retailers as well. I have a strong suspicion that IASCA’s presence in the area is going to grow over the next few years and I’m personally looking forward to doing all I can to help in that growth.”

“Special thanks go to Dan Ungaro, owner of Soundscape, for opening up his shop to the attendees for the training seminar and to Howard Cantor for coordinating this training effort” Sabourin continued to say “Without their commitment to making car audio better in Texas and the surrounding region, this training would not have been a reality.”

For more info, visit iasca.com or contact Moe Sabourin at moe@iasca.com

