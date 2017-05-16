K40 Electronics Promotes Rachel Clark to VP of Sales and Marketing

ELGIN, IL (05.17.2017) – K40 Electronics has promoted Rachel Clark to Vice President of Sales and Marketing. Clark previously had been National Sales Manager.

Clark will assume the day-to-day duties of managing the company from Finley, who herself started with K40 as a Regional Sales Manager in 1981 and advanced within the company before purchasing K40 Electronics in 2009. Clark will work closely with Debbie Grex, K40’s Vice President of Operations.

“I am grateful for Peggy’s trust, but more than that, I am grateful for her friendship,” Clark said. “I am excited about the opportunity to lead our great team and build on K40’s success.”

Visit www.k40.com for more.

