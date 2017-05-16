Innovative Sales & Marketing Performs AudioControl OEM Integration Trainings.

TEMPE, AZ (05.17.2017) — Hitting the ground running, industry veteran and Innovative Sales & Marketing (www.innovativesales.us) President Jason Digos recently performed three AudioControl OEM integration trainings for dealers in the Arizona market.

“The trainings were focused around the process of OEM integration using some of the newest products from AudioControl,” explained Digos, who recently founded the Apache Junction, Ariz.-based manufacturer’s rep firm, which covers the Arizona, Southern Nevada, New Mexico, and El Paso territory for its 12 Volt manufacturer partners. “Learning the process of OEM audio integration is important for today’s 12 volt retailer, so we take the time with our dealer base to show these tools and techniques to help make the job easier.”

Nearly 80 people over the course of the three days of trainings attended the sessions, which were based at Mobile Solutions headquarters in Tempe, Ariz. Attendees included personnel from local Audio Express stores as well as eight independent retailers.

“We learned so much from this training,” said Dustin Nesmith, install manager from Audio Express. “Jason’s explanation of the OEM integration process was very detailed and simple to understand. Then having the live demos using the AudioControl products connected all the dots.”

Chris Bennett, AudioControl National Sales Manager – Mobile, added, “Awesome! This really has been the most exciting thing I have seen a rep do since I started here at AudioControl.”

Jeff Laforet, owner of Kar Tunes in Tempe, said, “We have been an AudioControl dealer for years, and OEM integration is becoming a bigger part of our business. So, a training like this is really important to us.”

Innovative Sales & Marketing represents AudioControl, JVC, Elettromedia, Accele Electronics, Avidworx, GHC Automotive Systems, Scosche, Dynamat, Magnadyne, First Integrated Technologies, Mobridge, NESA/VST, Mobile Solutions, CE Auto Electric, Pecca Leather, and GT Haus.

“Our rep firm is dedicated to helping our dealers and manufacturers grow their business,” Digos concluded. “These recent trainings are just a part of the way we educate our dealers so that they can utilize this knowledge in their shops and install bays to better their bottom line.”

For more information, visit www.innovativesales.us, call 602-284-1609, or email innovativeaz@icloud.com

