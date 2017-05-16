DD Audio Hosts First Annual Invitational

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (05.17.2017) – DD Audio hosted dealers, partners and employees for the First Annual DD Invitational this past Saturday May 13, 2017. The event gave DD a chance to visit one on one with dealers and vendors, give tours of the new DD headquarters and enjoy some fun in the sun. The festivities also doubled as a DD employee appreciation event.

Dealers were encouraged to bring their sweetest DD equipped rides to enter some friendly audio and car show competitions. Awards were given to the SPL event champion, best sound quality vehicle, and DD Invitational crowd favorite. The Smokin’ Okies food truck was on site for lunch and Mustang Brewing Company kept the thirst quenched throughout the event. DD Ambassadors, Wayne Varley with The Gold Car and Jabee, were also on site adding to event.

Overall attendance was a success with dealers and vendors showing up from different areas all across the country. The dealers enjoyed seeing where and how the DD subwoofers are manufactured, and the vendors all enjoyed seeing how they play a role in making things happen around the DD headquarters. Nathaniel Drake of Drake Custom Audio in Ridgeland, SC said, “We’re a fairly new DD Audio dealer, but we’re really glad we were able to attend the event. The entire experience has given us a way better picture of what kind of company DD is, and it’s got us even more excited about the decision to bring the brand into our shop.”

When asked about the event DD’s Sales Manager, Kevin Doyle, commented, “For our first time hosting an event like this it turned out great. I really liked being able to bring vendors, dealers and employees together for a single celebration. The weather was perfect, the food and drinks were awesome. Everyone I spoke to post event said they had a great time, and were ready for next year. The entire staff here at DD Audio appreciates everyone that helps make this brand a success, and we’re excited to make this a tradition and host another invitational next year.”

For photos and video of the event, visit DD Audio’s Facebook page at facebook.com/truetothesource

