The Relaxing In SoCal Event Filled The Stub Hub Center Parking Lot

CARSON CA (5.16.17) Car audio and automotive enthusiasts filled the massive Stub Hub Center parking lot in Carson on Sunday, May 7th. Relaxing in SoCal is billed as Southern California’s premier single day automotive event. A dB DragRacing 2X Boomin’ Audio competition was the center of attention for many. Car club members, show vehicles, hot bikes, vendors, spectators and food trucks highlighted the activities. A late afternoon thunderstorm, during trophy ceremonies, brought a hasty end to the event.

Area retailer Al&Ed’s was a sponsor of the 2X dB Drag Racing event with Jeffery Fernandez controlling activity in the competition lanes.

Alden Allen, in charge of Al&Ed’s events, stated to 12voltnews.com “Events like Relaxing in SoCal, and other consumer events on our calendar, are a strong branding opportunity for Al&Ed’s stores throughout the area. At this event we had demo vehicles from several Al&Ed’s stores including Ontario, Marina del Ray, Vista and Thousand Oaks. In addition the Cerwin Vega Diamond Audio demo van was on site and drew strong interest from spectators.”

At the event Al&Ed’s staff passed out fliers with special offers to generate store traffic. Company lanyards, a ton of Al&Ed’s Extreme rides calendars and business cards were also put in the hands of crowd members. “When people see and hear our demo vehicles it definitely creates interest and puts people in Al&Ed’s stores. Also, as the dB Drag Racing sponsor at the event, the Al&Ed’s name was often heard on the sound system covering the parking lot. We are determined to do everything we can to make sure everyone knows Al&Ed’s is coming harder than ever.” Allen added.

PowerBass was on site at the event also and dB Drag Racing co-sponsr. Erik Harbour, PowerBass Marketing Director was on site and commented “The show was great. Even with the worry of rain people still came out to have a good time and support some good causes. We were able to show off our new dealer direct display. Our model Candice in the booth passing our catalogs. Our friend and booth demo vehicle owner River McComber took home 7 awards from the show with his PowerBass equipped Scion.”

Alpine was an event sponsor and a full Alpine Restyle system rocked in an Al&Ed’s Jeep on display at the event.

