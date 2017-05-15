EDA SPRING MEETING 2017

Laguna Niguel, CA – May 15, 2017: The Elite Distributor Alliance held its Spring 2017 National Meeting in Chicago May 2 thru 4, 2017. Said Craig Breinholt VP of the EDA, “We have elected to hold one of the 3 national meetings at an EDA member’s facility each year. George McGoldrick of AM Distributors in Chicago drew the lucky straw this year. We all had an opportunity to see the AM operation in action. It turned out to be a great education opportunity for everyone.”

Key meeting topics were, increasing open to buy focus on EDA Vendor Partners, sharing best practices, target members, target vendors and Q3&4 business activity.

The EDA according to executive director Ray Windsor has 10 Vendor Partners; Atrend, VOXX, First Integration Technologies, Kleinn Air Horns, METRA, Scorpion Window Film, UNO by Hertz, Race Sport Lighting, Fortin Electronics Systems and JVC. There are currently 11 EDA distributor members, RPM, Sierra Select, N&S, Mountain West, Pioneer Music, AM Distributing, Davis Distribution, P&E, MRI, RJR and Ultimate Marketing.

The EDA president Josh Eatherly has indicated that the EDA expects to add as many as three distributors in the next few months and is shoulders deep in discussions with several potential new vendors. “Almost two years old” said Josh Eatherly, “and the EDA is on plan to achieve member and vendor targets in 2017. We feel like we are doing well for members and our vendor partners. In a most recent re-up discussion with a vendor partner”, continued Eatherly, “he was very happy that the EDA increased business year over year just a hair over 25%. Of course the EDA members were also rather pleased with the bottom line impact on their numbers.”

