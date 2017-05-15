DEI and City of Avon Lake Co-Host 2nd Annual Cruise-In

Avon Lake, Ohio (May 16, 2017)…DEI is passionate about performance cars, trucks and racing. Last year, they hosted their first cruise-in to such success that the City of Avon Lake, Ohio took notice and asked to join in for this year’s event. Combining forces, they plan to make the 2nd Annual Cruise-in the best ever with a new more visible downtown location at the Weiss Field. Like last year, there will be a great collection of hot rods, lifted trucks, classics and race cars to view. Many Team DEI race teams will be on hand to show off their race cars and talk to the public.

The event, free and open to the public, is scheduled for Saturday, June 10 beginning at 10 a.m. and concluding at 5:00 p.m. at a new location – Weiss Baseball Fields located at 33401 Webber Rd. A rain date has been set for Sunday, June 11 in the event of inclement weather.

The GeezCats will provide musical entertainment featuring classic songs of the pre-Beatle days of the late 50s and 60s, followed by entertainment from Its Show Time D.J. services. Later in the day, Revolution Pie, a popular Beatles tribute band will perform. Jones Bones BBQ will be on site with tasty barbeque. Also this year, the cruise-in will feature Fountain Blue Food Trucks, Brick Oven Pizza, and an ice cream truck for cool delicious treats. Like last year there will be raffles, dash plaques, and DEI merchandise available for sale in a new and improved vendor area. A 50/50 raffle will be held during the Cruise-In to benefit the Love-A-Stray Animal Shelter.

Tom Miller, DEI director of marketing and sales, says, “Last year’s event was a phenomenal success. We are very appreciative of the support we have from the City of Avon Lake. Our goal to build on this event every year and connect with all the enthusiasts we have in Ohio that have a passion for automotive.”

For more information about DEI’s Cruise-In event, visit www.DesignEngineering.com, call 800-264-9472, or e-mail: TimM@DesignEngineering.com. To keep up with the very latest DEI product introductions and company news connect on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest or subscribe to DEI’s You Tube channel.

