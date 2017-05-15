AudioControl Teams with Innovative Sales & Marketing to Provide Training for over 65 Dealers and Installers in Arizona

Seattle, WA, May 16th, 2017 – AudioControl (audiocontrol.com), makers of innovative high-performance audio solutions for the residential, commercial and automotive markets recently completed a successful, comprehensive sales and installation training initiative teamed with their regional rep, Jason Digos, principal of Innovative Sales and Marketing. The primary objective of the training sessions, was to educate over 65 Arizona dealers and installers on best practices, procedures and benefits of OEM integration in today’s 12-volt market.

The training, held in a state of the art classroom style environment at Mobile Solutions in Tempe, AZ, focused on the importance of being able to sell and install solutions for OEM integration and how to best present the concept of building a system based on a factory source. For installers, Digos also covered the proper tools and electronic devices required to execute OEM integration for such vital tasks as measuring audio output signal polarity and frequency response. Understanding these basic principles through training will help make it easier for dealers to sell and install AudioControl’s lineup of premium products dedicated to OEM integration.

The training featured step-by-step instruction designed to be emulated by installers once they return to their shops. “It has been our top priority at AudioControl to emphasize training and make sure that our dealers have the resources required to be successful in a challenging marketplace,” said Chris Bennett, National Sales Director, Mobile Audio for AudioControl. “With today’s advanced vehicle telematics systems and complex dashboards, being well versed in OEM integration is an important skill for 12-volt retailers and installers.”

In the coming weeks, AudioControl will be offering OEM integration training to Audio Express employees in Las Vegas and then a similar initiative at the upcoming PNWCEE show in Seattle, WA on May 22nd and 23rd.

PNWCEE Show Registration: http://www. pnwcee.com/registration.html

