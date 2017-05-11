Tint World® and Dash Designs Partner to Offer Custom Fabric Auto Accessories

BOCA RATON, Fla. – May 12, 2017 – Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, has partnered with Dash Designs, a leader in manufacturing custom fabric automotive accessories, to offer customers their full line of custom fabric products.

“The thing that really turned us on to Dash Designs is the fit of their products,” said Charles J. Bonfiglio, Tint World® CEO. “Everything they sell has a custom, perfect fit. No one else has this type of precision for vehicles. They can customize down not only to the year, make and model, but also to a middle of the year change in production. They are that precise. Another great example of their attention to detail is their seat covers. Most cars today have side airbags in the car seats and those need to be exposed to function properly. Dash Designs takes this into consideration and they have designed cut outs for those airbag deployments. They understand it’s not only about your car looking good, it’s about safety as well.”

Tint World® customers will have access to the entire lineup of Dash Design products, including:

· Dash Designs®: The original product line for Dash Design, these are custom fit dash covers that are available in five unique fabrics and many color options. Custom embroidery and select logos are also offered for even more customization.

· Seat Designs®: Custom seat covers available in 14 fabrics and many popular colors. Many seat covers can be ordered in solid or two-tone styles.

· The Shade™: A retractable sunshade that installs easily on the front windshield. It can keep a car cooler by up to 50 degrees.

· Silver Shield™: A custom solar shade constructed from 3-ply, highly reflective silver fabric that fits snugly in the front windshield and can be rolled up for storage.

· Endura™: Custom floor mats made from cut pile thick nylon fabric with OEM grommets to help secure them in place. A 100 percent genuine vinyl mat is also available to protect your OEM mats.

· Comfort Grips™: A premium line of steering wheel covers in Micro-Fibre™ or Leather fabric. Available in three sizes.

In addition to these products, Tint World® customers will have access to the latest Dash Design product, Laser Shades, which is currently available for a limited number of vehicle models. Laser Shades fit the profile of each window exactly and snap into place with powerful magnets, ensuring maximum protection from the sun and privacy from outside.

“We actually got started with Tint World® after sending their executive VP a dash cover for a recent auto show he was competing in,” said Kent Akbay, general sales manager at Dash Designs. “He just happened to be in the market for one when we sent it. It arrived just in time and he loved it. From there all we had to do was work out the details to be able to provide our custom fit products to all Tint World® locations and customers. They are a great fit for us and we can’t wait to see how successful their franchisees are selling our products.”

Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ offer sales and installation of mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, auto accessories, custom wheels and tire packages, detailing services, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World® is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, and franchise opportunities available worldwide.

For more information about Dash Designs, visit www.dashdesigns.com.

For more information on Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ and national franchise business opportunities available now, visit tintworldfranchise.com.

