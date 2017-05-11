Heise LED Lighting Systems Offers New and Improved Replacement Headlight Kits for Vehicles

Holly Hill, FL – May 12, 2017 – Metra’s popular aftermarket lighting accessories brand, Heise, has upgraded their replacement headlight kit product line to include many improved features. This product line is designed to replace weaker factory headlights with brighter, low current consuming LED bulbs. Heise offers 20 different models to meet the demands of the most popular vehicle headlight sizes. New improvements to these high quality headlight kits make them brighter and even easier to install, in addition to offering more benefits to the installer and consumer.

The new LED headlight kits now offer even brighter light bulbs, increasing from 22 watts per bulb to 25 watts, and increasing the lumens from 4400 to 6000. The chipset has also been upgraded to use the 2nd Generation Phillips ZES chipset.

Also included in the new improvements is the ability to change the standard 6500K light bulb color to 3000K or 8000K with included films. This feature is available on sixteen headlight kit models, and allows installers and distributors to offer three different color choices in one kit for their customer, while carrying fewer product SKUs in their inventory. Fourteen of the new models also offer the ability to rotate the bulb to adjust the beam pattern for the vehicle. Additionally, sixteen of the new models now offer a IP67 rating that makes them even more water resistant, with the other four models having a water resistant rating of IP65.

As the consumer demand for better, brighter vehicle LED lights continues to grow, Metra Electronics is excited to launch their new and improved product line for Heise’s replacement headlight kits.

To learn more about the changes between the previous and new product line, download our product comparison flyer at: http://metraonline.com/files/products/LED_HEADLIGHT_COMPARISON.pdf

