Cadence Completes Pro-X Series with 2 New Models

INDUSTRY, CA (05.11.2017) – Cadence Sound has introduced two new models that will complete the Pro-X Series of Pro Audio mid-range and woofers.

After the success of our PRO-X Series Pro Audio woofers, the demand was there to complete the lineup and add Mid-range drivers.

As the “Open Show Car Audio” market continues to grow, Cadence has established a reputation as having a wide product range for the demanding market trend and our PRO-X Series will continue to offer our customers the best product available.

The new PXM6X (6.5”) mid-range drivers feature a stamped Metal basket that hold a 34 Oz. magnet, a Kevlar Reinforced Paper Cone with an Accordion Cloth Surround. An important point of the development was the wide frequency band usage from 83Hz-13KHz and the 92dB efficiency.

RMS Power handling is 100WRMS and 200 WMAX. Recommended power is 50-125 Watts.

The PXM8X (8”) mid-range drivers feature a stamped Metal basket that hold a 39 Oz. magnet, a Kevlar Reinforced Paper Cone with an Accordion Cloth Surround, with the wide frequency band usage from 87Hz-7.5KHz and the 94dB efficiency. RMS Power handling is 150WRMS and 300 WMAX. Recommended power is 100-250 Watts. Both models are available in 4 or 8 OHM versions.

Both of the new models along with the rest of the PRO-X Series models are now shipping.

For more info, visit www.cadencesound.com or call 626-465-3383.

