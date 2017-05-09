Rydeen Releases New RoadGear Brand

TORRANCE, CA (05.10.2017) – Rydeen Mobile Electronics is now releasing their new entry level based lineup of mirrors and cameras brand named as RoadGear Mobile. The new RoadGear brand which comes in stylish and colorful gift boxes is now shipping from the Rydeen Mobile facility in Torrance, CA.

“Rydeen has the reputation as a high quality brand of safety products, however, our customers have been asking for product with entry level price points. The new RoadGear brand gives Rydeen presence in the entry level category and will be important to meeting our customer demand and increasing market share for Rydeen,” stated Mike Northup, Director of Sales and Marketing for Rydeen Mobile.

The line-up includes three new Rear View Mirrors with monitors.

RN03 is a 3.5”navigation mirror monitor with Bluetooth hands-free.

RB01 Bluetooth hands free mirror with 4.3” monitor.

RM02 low cost entry mirror with 4.3” monitor.

All three models have inputs for a rear view back up camera. In addition to the rear view mirrors, RoadGear includes two rear view monitors:

The SM70 is a 7” monitor and the SM50 is a new 5” monitor.

Back up cameras are an integral part of the RoadGear brand, which includes the following:

RC1 Mini camera with HD CMOS

RC2 Keyhole camera with wing mount for convertible options plus HD CMOS with night vision

RC3 Mini LED camera with white lights for improved night vision

RC4 “LIP” camera with Night Vision Technology, surface mount installation, mirror image & 90 degree flip option

LB1 Hidden License Plate bracket

LP5 License Plate camera with white LEDs for Night Vision

All the RoadGear back up cameras include optional parking lines On/Off.

Also included in the RoadGear brand is a variety of commercial cameras, ultrasonic parking sensors and a huge selection of Mirror Mounting Systems and accessories.

For more information on the new RoadGear brand, call the Rydeen Mobile Sales department at 1-877-777-8811.

The new website is coming soon at www.RoadGearMobile.com

