CrimeStopper Honors Reps of the Year

TEMPE, AZ (05.10.2017) – CrimeStopper has named its Reps of the Year across multiple categories.

“CrimeStopper takes choosing the best of its already best in class sales team very seriously,” said Alvin Klement, national sales manager for CrimeStopper. “We are fortunate to work with top notch firms, so it is important that we not only outline what we expect from our team, but we also recognize what also makes them stand out on a daily basis. We see that extraordinary effort, enthusiasm, customer service, professional accord, margin, and will to win are every bit as important as pure volume in their respective territories. We are pleased to congratulate our partners today and excited to work with them into tomorrow.”

2017 Reps Award Winners include:

“Rookie of the Year” is awarded to MAG Sales

“Mike Sajecki and team hit the ground running with CrimeStopper, attacking the largest distributor in their markets and attaining their quarterly goal in one shot,” explained Klement. “They knew to make the line successful, and fast fulfillment/JIT was very important. They are an asset to the team and we are excited to see how they build on their early success. This is a team to watch out for in 2017 as they get settled in.”

“Grinder of the Year” in the east goes to Ultimate Entertainment

“This is the first year working with Dan Fischer,” said Klement. “He has come out of the gate firing on all cylinders. Not only has he achieved his sales goals but he, like others on this short list, does the little things well, too. He services his customers, he visits them monthly, he constantly presses them out of their comfort zone by trying different categories and goes beyond normal duties to ensure they get the best possible experience. Dan knows only doing what is expected won’t get him to the top. Can’t wait to see year two.”

“Grinder of the Year” in the west goes to Momentum Sales & Marketing

“Second year Grinder award winner!” exclaimed Klement. “Momentum, lead by Hector Mena, Jimmy Bradfield, and new to the team, Shawn Simpson, continues to press for every customer they do business with. They also continually hunt for new customers in their respective markets. This first-class team strives to be the best each and every day, not just the end of the month or quarter. This team smashed their sales goal for 2016 and we cannot wait to see what they do in 2017 and beyond.”

“Rep of the Year” is awarded to MURFCO

“This three-man team…owner Dan Murphy, and right hand men Randy Bowen and Steve Parsley…have achieved the triple double!” continued Klement. “Having the most number of independent dealers in the U.S. in their territory, they also added the most amount of new accounts this year (distributor and independent), had the highest yielding margin, and accomplished our sales goals. Murfco practices being best in class, just like Rockford Corp does. They exemplify what we want all our team members to do and that is why we have chosen them as our Rep of the Year for 2017.”

“This was not an easy list to choose. We are counting on all of our reps to provide the best service possible to dealers in their respective markets. We are looking for 2017 to be another breakout year for CrimeStopper, and are excited to have this team in the field promoting our complete product portfolio.”

-Alvin Klement, CrimeStopper National Sales Manager

Visit www.crimestopper.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

