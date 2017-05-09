Alpine Electronics Now Shipping X-Series Speakers

TORRANCE, CA (05.10.2017) – Alpine Electronics of America, Inc. is now shipping its premium X-Series speakers. The speakers are the first in a family of components to establish the new “Alpine ID” sound philosophy.

Alpine ID – Alpine’s top sound engineers from all over the world gathered in the Alpine Iwaki, Japan headquarters to critically evaluate in-car sound from aftermarket and high-end factory systems. While many of these systems were able to perform with wide dynamic range and at sufficient volume levels, there was a lack of reality of instruments, but most predominantly in most systems, a lack of spatial imaging. As a result, Apine ID was born to address this need.

Alpine ID, which stands for “Alpine: Image Defined,” is Alpine’s new global philosophy with an evolutionary approach for solving what’s missing in most car audio systems these days: great spatial imaging and depth of stage. The Alpine ID philosophy centers on developing matched sound systems that work together to create a highly realistic sound stage with great dynamic range and sound quality. The matched sound system components allow the listener to experience a new level of realism and engagement while enjoying music in their vehicle. In other words, the listener can experience the music as the artist originally intended. The X-Series speakers, amplifiers, and subwoofers create the foundation of sound system components that will feature Alpine’s new sound philosophy.

X-Series Speakers – There are three new X-Series speakers, the X-S65C 6.5-inch Component 2-Way Speakers, the X-S65 6.5-inch Coaxial 2-Way Speakers, and the X-S69C 6×9-inch Component 2-Way Speakers.

The all-new designs are built for maximum linear motor force for realistic reproduction of any type of sound source. They complement the X-Series amplifiers to produce powerful and clear sound that is realistic and balanced. Premium materials were meticulously selected to contribute to the overall performance of the X-Series speakers:

New radial neodymium motor structure: A pole-type neodymium magnet positioned inside the voice coil (as opposed to outside) creates an improved magnetic circuit with less loss for more efficient power delivery. Since the magnet is smaller than conventional designs, it allows the depth of the X-Series speakers to be much more shallow and thereby compatible with more vehicles.

New nanofiber cone: The small-diameter nanofibers create a cone structure that is lightweight and rigid, for increased sound accuracy. Nanofiber cones also have good internal damping, so residual energy decays quickly without distorting the original music tones.

New carbon graphite tweeter: Alpine chose carbon graphite for the tweeter because it is rigid enough to perform like a hard dome tweeter but maintains the natural sound characteristics of a soft dome tweeter. The tweeter delivers increased accuracy and extended high frequency range without the harshness that is sometimes associated with hard dome tweeters.

Other premium materials used in the X-Series speakers include a cast aluminum frame for strength, and Alpine’s HAMR (High Amplitude Multi-Roll) surround technology for linear range of operation.

The X-Series speakers are available now at authorized Alpine retailers. Visit www.alpine-usa.com for more.

