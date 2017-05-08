Cadence Sound Releases New 3 Channel Amplifier

INDUSTRY, CA (05.09.2017) – Cadence Sound has introduced the new QR80.3, a three-channel amplifier. This compact amplifier is ideal for a simple audiophile-grade, subwoofer/satellite system. With the QR80.3, you can drive a pair of quality component speakers with plenty of clean power (80WRMS X 2), while also delivering 400WRMS to your subwoofer enclosure system. This new amplifier is designed to fit into tight or limited spaces while still delivering staggering amounts of power.

The QR80.3 includes a 12 dB/octave high-pass filter for its main channels, plus a variable slope low-pass filter for its subwoofer channel. Both filters offer continuously variable cutoff frequency selection from 50-250 Hz.

The QR80.3 also features 4-way protection circuitry, (thermal, short, DC, overload), studio grade bi-polar output stage resistors, nickel plated RCA inputs, adjustable bass boost (0-15dB), adjustable subwoofer phase (0⁰-180⁰), adjustable bass boost Frequency (40Hz-100Hz) and comes with a Remote Bass Knob and external fuse holder.

This amplifier features a Space Gray powder-coat finish and custom molded end caps.

The QR80.3 is now shipping and has a MSRP of $389.99

For more information, visit www.cadencesound.com or call 626-465-3383

