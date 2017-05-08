5th Annual PNWCEE Coming May 22nd and 23rd

SEATTLE, WA (05.09.2017) – PNWCEE 2017 will take place in just under 2 weeks on Monday May 22nd and Tuesday 23rd at the DoubleTree by Hilton South Center. See pnwcee.com to register.

“The Pacific Northwest Consumer Electronics Expo is now just under 2 weeks away. We are really excited with the lineup of high quality manufacturer partners exhibiting this year. The DoubleTree by Hilton at South Center has gone our of their way to help us create a more intimate atmosphere at this year’s Expo. They have provided more room to walk around through the booths and display tables. In addition 6 training rooms are easily accessible on the main floor,” Mark Giovannetti related to 12voltnews.com.

The Pacific Northwest Consumer Electronics Expo is presented by a farsighted group of independent manufacturer representatives in the Great Northwest. The regional event includes a trade show featuring top 12volt and Home AV vendors, a one-on-one setting that provides real world education, practical business development and networking for all attending. A free lunch and raffles add to the event on the 13,000-square-foot DoubleTree show floor.

Continuing, Giovannetti stated, “The response from dealers has been very enthusiastic. We have dealers coming from Alaska, Oregon, Idaho and all over Washington. This industry only event is free for all dealers, integrators and their employees to attend. Additionally, there is no charge for all classes and courses that are scheduled over the two days.”

Click here to see a list of exhibitors.

Monday is set aside for attendees to sharpen their skills with factory and industry trainings scheduled from 9AM until 7 PM. On Tuesday the Expo floor is open from 10AM until 6PM for attendees to see the latest products and network with vendors and representatives. In addition, on Tuesday, there will be training sessions from 9AM until 2PM plus 5PM until 7PM.

Click here to view a full list of training events.

Over a dozen 12volt brand specific training sessions are on the agenda including JL Audio – Steve Turrisi, Audio Control – Chris Bennett, Focal – Nick Wingate, Memphis – Shawn Spedding, Kenwood – Kevin Ferry, Kicker – Aaron Malin, Diamond Audio – Larry Frederick, DEI – Bryan Nelson, WetSounds – Ben Lizardo, JVC – Hazim Jainoor and Harman – Jeremy Brenner.

There are a number of Home AV product sessions on the schedule plus a special Dale Carnegie sales training presentation from Travis Daniel on the schedule.

“At the end on the day, it’s all about bringing everyone together in one place to see exciting new products, network with industry professionals and generate excitement. Many area dealers told us 5 years ago they didn’t have the time or resources to close down their businesses and travel to a trade show. We were surprised at the overwhelming response for the inaugural PNWCEE and feel each year the event has grown in importance for the 12volt and Home AV communities in the Pacific Northwest,” Giovannetti concluded.

Dan McMillan along with Giovannetti, other manufacturer representatives and distributors, created the PNWCEE even 5 years ago

Plan to attend PNWCEE 2017 to learn many ways to grow your business. Register online at pnwcee.com

