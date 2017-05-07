Dave MacKinnon Promoted at 1sixty8 Media

LEHIGHTON, PA (05.08.2017) – Dave MacKinnon has been promoted to editor in chief and manager of BestCarAudio.com at 1sixty8 media, according to Mitch Schaffer, founder and Head Troublemaker of the company.

McKinnon has been a household name in the mobile enhancement industry for nearly three decades. For many years, he was the senior technical editor of Performance Auto and Sound magazine, where he was responsible for more than 450 published product reviews. An audiophile at heart, McKinnon realized this passion when he served as an IASCA judge for many years.

Most recently, McKinnon has been working at Clarion Canada Inc. as product manager. He was responsible for the development of several dozen unique products exclusive to the Canadian market, as well as technical support, creative writing and all aspects of product training.

MacKinnon has been freelancing with 1sixty8 media for nearly two years, and this promotion brings him into a senior management role within the company. His responsibilities at 1sixty8 media will include managing all written content for the company and its clients. He also will run the BestCarAudio.com division, which includes 1sixty8 media’s Resource Library and CoOp3.0 products. He will work directly with vendors to create high-quality product spotlights that will receive placement on relevant industry websites.

“It has been a pleasure to work with and learn from the team at 1sixty8 media over the past few years,” said MacKinnon. “Their commitment to the industry and their clients is impressive. I am honored to have been asked to join the team on a full-time basis. I look forward to more interaction with our clients and industry vendors. It has been truly humbling to see how our work positively affects the success of our clients.”

Visit bestcaraudio.com and 1sixty8.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

