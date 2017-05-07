A&W Distributors Presented Key to Profit 2017

DALLAS TX (05.08.17) – A&W Distributors hosted dealers, nearly 300, at the company’s Harry Hines facility in Dallas on Sunday, April 30th. “Key to Profit 12Volt 2017” was the theme for this year’s event.

Maher Awad, A&W President, stated to 12voltnews.com, “The dealer turnout for our show was terrific. This was our first show since 2014. There have been so many changes in the marketplace during the past 3 years and we felt this would be a great opportunity to connect with our dealers. We introduced our “Key to Profit” theme, offered great deals with the help of our vendors and provided a venue for dealers to see the latest products from dozens of the top 12volt brands. Networking time with other dealers and reps was an added benefit. All enjoyed the burgers and wings from the grill. Dealers today need to carry lines that present profit opportunities at retail. Dealers who attended our event saw how A&W has aligned with profit oriented brands.”

The Diamond Audio, Euphoria from dB Drive, Hifonics, Omega and Apollo Window Film booths were especially busy on the show floor. Outside demo vehicles included a RockFord Fosgate Sound Lab, Rydeen van and Hifonics side-by-side.

Diamond Audio President Henry Razipour was on site with area sales representative Wayne Messina. A show special included an in-store Diamond Audio display buy-in that 10 dealers took advantage of on the spot.

Omega’s Bob Connacher related, “I love attending the A&W Show. Their show draws some of the best dealers out there and the A&W crew always treats everyone as family. As a rep it’s great to be inundated with dealers that want to learn about your products. At the A&W show the new 70-series was a big hit with features like Vehicle Learn and 3D motion sensors. The Omega Virtual Salesman was also a hit with the dealers that understand add-on sales are the key to survival in today’s competitive market.”

JC Carnes heads the Apollo Window Film brand and was in one of the busiest booths on the show floor. “We are definitely rolling into the window tint season and dealers are getting set. The Apollo film is now made in the USA and that is a big selling feature on the sales floor.”

Saturday night featured a VIP buffet dinner at the A&W facility. During the evening A&W Founder Nasser Awad was introduced and received special recognition from all in the crowd. In addition, company employees received awards for their hard work and dedication. Maged Awad received a well-deserved Leadership Award during the ceremony.

Concluding, Awad stated, “As a company A&W has been serving dealers for over 35 years. With this year’s “Key to Profit” theme we presented new ideas to our dealers and demonstrated how we can work together to grow the mobile electronics aftermarket category.

Visit awdistributors.com for more.

