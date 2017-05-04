Kenwood Partners with Momentum Marketing & DNR Sales

LONG BEACH, CA (05.05.2017) – KENWOOD USA has announced two new partnerships with professional sales representative firms in the mobile electronics industry: Momentum Marketing, based in Prosper, Texas; and DNR Sales, headquartered in Bloomfield, Minn. The highly-experienced sales organizations specialize in 12-volt auto, marine and power sports products, and will cater to KENWOOD and KENWOOD eXcelon retailers in eight states covering the central U.S. The partnerships enable KENWOOD to provide a higher level of service to its retailers to support product education and sell-through.

“We are pleased to welcome DNR Sales and Momentum Marketing to the KENWOOD family,” said Greg Davis, senior sales manager for KENWOOD’s central region. “Both organizations feature strong, dedicated professionals with years of mobile electronics product and installation experience. Best of all, both are well respected in their territories and throughout the industry. We look forward to a highly beneficial relationship focused on the independent specialist.”

DNR sales has represented brands for more than 30 years and will service retailers in Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin. Run by partners Dan Fashing and Jeff Causton, the firm offers traditional mobile electronics product categories and also specializes in automotive aftermarket components. Momentum Marketing focuses on consumer electronics with home audio as well as mobile audio brands in its offerings. Principals Hector Mena and Matt Kahle and their sales managers will see KENWOOD and KENWOOD eXcelon retailers in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas and Louisiana.

The firms will hit the ground promoting KENWOOD’s new safety combo of the DMX7704S multimedia receiver and DRV-N520 driver assistance system. Set to ship in May, the duo provides front camera view, lane departure warning, front collision warning and incident recording using a touch-controlled interface, on top of a host of entertainment features. In addition, Team Sales will work to educate dealers on the new XR600-6DSP multichannel amplifier, which combines with the iDatalink Maestro AR to replace the factory amplifier in select OEM integration applications.

Visit DNR Sales at dnrsales.com, and Momentum Marketing at momentumsales.net. For more information, contact Greg Davis at gdavis@us.jvckenwood.com

