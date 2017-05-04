ADS Now Shipping iDataLink Maestro AR

MONTREAL, QUEBEC (05.05.2017) – Automotive Data Solutions Inc. (ADS), has launched the iDatalink Maestro AR – a universal amplifier replacement interface that seamlessly integrates factory radios with compatible aftermarket amplifiers.

Maestro AR can currently be flashed online for select Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram and Ford models using a brand new and intuitive Weblink interface. Two T-harnesses (aCH2 or aFO2) are also available and sold separately for unmatched ease of install.

Play the video above to learn more about how the Maestro AR works.

Compatible amplifiers currently include Kenwood XR600-6DSP as well as as Audison Prima AP4.9bit, AP5.9bit and AP8.9bit units.

Additional vehicle and compatible aftermarket amplifier coverage is expected later this year.

A limited quantity of Maestro ARs starts shipping this week. Contact a distributor to reserve. To find a distributor, click here.

Visit maestro.idatalink.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

