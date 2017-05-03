PowerBass Sales Teams Meets to Continue Momentum

ONTARIO, CA (05.04.2017) – The PowerBass sales team met at the company’s Ontario facility the first days of May.

Erik Harbour, Marketing Director and Central Regional stated, “Reviewing first quarter sales’ growth was top on the list. Since CES 2017 sales have been very strong and we are planning to continue that momentum for the second quarter and the balance of 2017.”

The PowerBass sales team members attending the meetings in SoCal included Jason Liu-PowerBass owner, Seven Bach-VP, Jeff Falk-Eastern Regional, Richard Prieto-Western Regional, Mario Bugarin-International Sales Manager and the aforementioned Harbour.

Falk stated, “The past couple months have been very active with distributor shows in the Eastern U.S. The PowerBass line has been well received across the board and being on site at several events has been a great opportunity for me to meet with a large number of dealers. It’s always very good to get their feedback and thank them for their business. The ATV products have been exceptionally hot.”

Concluding, Harbour offered, “We will hit the streets as soon as we all return to our home bases and feel our new dealer direct programs lead to strong sales the balance of 2017.”

PowerBass is also active on the consumer show circuit. PowerBass is a sponsor of the upcoming Boomin’ Audio dB Drag Racing event at the Stud Hub Center on Sunday May 7th.

Visit powerbassusa.com for more.

