LESCO and Heise Lighting at Jeep Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, FL (05.04.17) – Jeep Beach 2017 filled the Daytona International Speedway infield with thousands of Jeeps and the stands with even more spectators.

Jeep Beach was presented by the volunteers of the Mid-Florida Jeep Club and was a fund-raiser for local and national charities. Various activities were available for Jeepers throughout Daytona Beach in the days leading up to the main event that took place on April 28th and 29th. The Daytona International Speedway housed the main event which consisted of vendor booths, an obstacle course, scavenger hunts, and off-site trail rides. A Jeep cruise on the sands of Daytona Beach took place Sunday morning, April 30, and was a close to the official festivities.

LESCO Distributing and Heise Lighting combined forces on site with vendor tents and demo vehicles. LESCO’s Neil Brookmyer commented to 12voltnews.com, “Attending a consumer event is a bit out of the norm for us. We do a big job with Heise Lighting, plus other Metra brands, and thought this would be a good opportunity to get the reaction of Jeep enthusiasts. In addition, Magellan is introducing a new tablet GPS system with over 100,000 off-road trails in the database. We are stocking the Exploring TRX7 and felt that Jeep Beach attendees would be a good sounding board for the product. Magellan’s Michael Killian was in the booth and answered questions.”

LESCO staff on site with Brookmyer included Rad Bolt and Petro Santiago.

Uniden, another brand on the LESCO line card, was also in the booth getting reaction to new, ultra compact CB radio and portables. Uniden President Kunis Ishii and VP of Sales Mark Pagnotta were in the booth showing the new products.

