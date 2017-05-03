The Industry Remembers 12Volt Evangelist David Hatcher

MURRIETA, CA (05.04.2017) – David Hatcher, a longtime employee of Directed and evangelist for the car audio industry, passed away last week.

Hatcher spent more than twenty-five years in the industry working for companies like Directed, Lanzar Sound, Z-Box, and Classic Car Sound. He started working on custom, high-end home A/V and automotive sound systems in the 1980s and soon realized he had found his passion. Hatcher specialized in product development, product design and testing, quality control, and speaker design.

He was perhaps best known for a subwoofer enclosure textbook he created that empowered a generation of installers to markedly improve the output of their sub box designs. Throughout his career, Hatcher worked on different brand lines including Orion, A/D/S, Precision Power, Directed Audio, and Xtreme.

John Durbin, Director of Project Management at Directed, said, “Dave was a consummate professional, and by far one of the most knowledgeable guys I’ve met in this business. His expertise and dedication were key elements of the audio program here, and he was directly responsible for creating many of the innovative, high-performance products Directed brought to market during that period.”

“Dave will be missed. His passion for the industry still resonates with us to this day,” said Durbin.

Dave had been enjoying retirement after his time in the industry.

“Dr. Dave” is survived by wife Lynda and family. Funeral arrangements were handled by the Murrieta Valley Funeral Home in Murrieta, CA.

