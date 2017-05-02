SiriusXM Acquires Automatic Labs Inc.

– SiriusXM has announced the acquisition of Automatic Labs Inc. (Automatic), a San Francisco-based provider of connected vehicle services for consumers and enterprises.

Automatic’s data-driven platform enables vehicle owners to be safer and drive smarter. The company’s proprietary Automatic Pro and Automatic Lite connected car adapters (available at retailers and www.automatic.com) provide vehicle diagnostic alerts, emergency crash assistance, fuel monitoring, access to parking information, live vehicle location tracking and much more. Automatic also works with insurance carriers to enable usage-based savings and teen driver coaching, and works with automotive dealers to provide tools that help manage their vehicle inventory and customer service relationships.

“The acquisition of Automatic is a natural fit for SiriusXM as we continue to expand and improve our connected vehicle services,” said Jim Meyer, Chief Executive Officer, SiriusXM. “Automatic’s innovative products have brought safety and intelligence data and analytics to the forefront of vehicle connectivity. We are excited to welcome the talented employees at Automatic to SiriusXM as we expand the possibilities of connected vehicle offerings and services for manufacturers, drivers, and enterprises.”

Automatic will continue to be based in San Francisco, and the Automatic brand, its products and services, and arrangements will continue unchanged.

The transaction closed in the second quarter of 2017. Financial Technology Partners (FT Partners), served as the exclusive financial advisor to Automatic.

Visit automatic.com and siriusxm.com for more.

