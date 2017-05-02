The Altron 2017 Manufacturer Show Set for Thursday May 4

PONTIAC, MI (05.03.2017) – The 15th annual Altron International Manufacturer Show is set for Thursday May 4th, at the company’s facility in Pontiac.

12volt retailers from across Michigan and surrounding states will see the latest products from an outstanding line up of 12volt vendors, pick up great show dealers and take home goodie bags.

“We are trying something new this year with the Thursday event. We are already arranging the warehouse and getting everything in place. Our show grows each year and we strive to make it a super experience for all who attend.” -Mark Erdman, Altron General Manager

Visit www.altronint.com for more.

