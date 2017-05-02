ADS Granted US Patent for iDatalink Maestro Weblink Interface

MONTREAL, QC (05.03.2017) – Automotive Data Solutions (ADS), makers of the iDatalink Maestro audio interface products, was granted a US patent on April 11, 2017 protecting the graphical user interface method of programming used to flash the Maestro products.

“It’s rewarding to see our hard work and strong focus on innovation be recognized by the patent office,” said Frank Barassi, President of ADS. “We always push the boundaries in everything we do to continue to provide viable solutions for the automotive aftermarket.”

ADS’s patent 9,619,144 was awarded for the “method and system to configure an aftermarket interface module using a graphical user interface.”

iDatalink Maestro products enable seamless integration into vehicles when replacing the radio or amplifier and retain most factory systems. In addition, they add features including performance gauges, tire pressure monitoring and dynamic parking guidelines when used with compatible partner products.

Visit adsdata.ca and idatalink.com for more.

