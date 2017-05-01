NAV-TV Releases Rear View Camera Integration for Select New Mazda Vehicles

CORAL SPRINGS, FL (05.02.2017) – NAV-TV Corp. has released the MAZDA CAM 2 rear view camera interface for select 2014 and up Mazda vehicles equipped with the MAZDA CONNECT infotainment system.

The MAZDA CAM 2 from NAV-TV is a complete rear view camera integration solution for select Mazda® vehicles equipped with the 7” touch screen MAZDA-CONNECT infotainment system. It allows a rear view camera image to be displayed automatically on the factory monitor any time the vehicle is placed into reverse. The kit, consisting of a vehicle-specific CAN interface, wiring harness and high-quality CMOS camera, includes everything required to add a rear view camera, except professional installation.

“Rear view cameras have been proven to reduce the risk of back over injuries and other avoidable accidents. However, many vehicles, including the popular new Mazda MX-5 Miata, do not offer the technology standard, or even as an available option. With the new MAZDA CAM 2, Mazda owners now have a cost-effective and seamlessly integrated option to add a rear view camera to their factory display,” stated NAV-TV Vice President, Derek Schmiedl.

The MAZDA CAM 2 is compatible with the following Mazda vehicles with the MAZDA-CONNECT infotainment system:

2014-2017 Mazda 3

2015-2017 Mazda 6

2015-2017 Mazda CX-3

2015-2017 Mazda CX-5

2016-2017 Mazda CX-9

2016-2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata

The MAZDA CAM 2 is available and shipping now at a retail price of $249.00 USD.

Visit navtv.com for more.

