Mobile Tech Gear Guide Introduces the Latest in On-the-Go Technologies

PALMYRA, PA (05.02.2017) – Want to find the latest mobile technology for your on-the-go lifestyle? Than check out the new Mobile Tech Gear Guide that premieres this May on Overdrive and TruckersNews. This interactive guide, specifically created as a digital digest by RoadPro Brands will feature informative editorial, videos and specifics on the latest in product trends to keep drivers safe, comfortable and connected.

Featured will be several new and existing brands to travel centers that will showcase the latest in mobile technology and include TomTom, Nuu/Lyca, SiriusXM, Blue Parrott and RoadPro’s own MobileSpec and RoadKing brands. The rich editorial content will review the top ways mobile technology has changed trucking and include no-contract cell phones, the latest in GPS features, and new audio, charging and protection offerings.

The Mobile Tech Gear Guide will be digitally published through Overdrive, TruckersNews and RoadPro media. With over 1,500,000 circulation this guide will be the first in a series to keep drivers informed on the latest electronics to make the on-the-go lifestyle a true adventure.

Visit www.RoadProBrands.com for more.

