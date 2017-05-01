Featured

JL Audio to Sponsor the 25th Anniversary Supra Boats Pro Wakeboard Tour

MIRAMAR, FL (05.02.2017) – JL Audio has announced plans to sponsor the 2017 Supra Boats Pro Wakeboard Tour—the most dominant, highest credibility professional wakeboard circuit in the world for athletes from Europe, Australia, Canada, the U.S. and more.

JL Audio has proudly supported Supra Boats and the Pro Wakeboard Tour previously in 2015 and 2016. For the 25th-anniversary season in 2017, the company will be on-site at all four stops on the tour with live audio demonstrations and giveaways for attendees.

“In our third year supporting this exciting event along side our partner Supra Boats, we are thrilled for the opportunity to visit new markets and showcase great marine audio and the impact it has on your experience on the water,” said Andy Oxenhorn, president of JL Audio.

The official towboat for the tour will once again be the Supra Boats SA550. The SA550 has proven to create clean, consistent and controlled wakes, ideal for athletes competing in the event. To keep the energy up for the riders and those onboard, the SA550 will be equipped with a premium audio package by JL Audio, the exclusive audio partner of Supra Boats—a Skier’s Choice manufactured performance inboard wakeboard and waterski towboat.

jlaudio.com

To learn more, visit: skierschoice.com and supraboats.com

2017 Tour Schedule
Birmingham, AL (May 12, 13)
Mantua, UT (June 24)
Colorado Springs, CO (July 22)
West Chester, OH (August 12)

For additional information and tickets, visit wakeboardingmag.com/SupraBoatsPWT

