MobileSpec Re-Charges with 200+ New Products for the On-The-Go Lifestyle

PALMYRA, PA (05.01.2017) – MobileSpec, a member of the RoadPro family of brands, introduced its new mobile technology solution of charging, audio and protection products at the MATS show in Louisville, Kentucky. This design-savvy product offering, inspired by the on-the-go lifestyle, features a fresh new look and advanced innovation with a variety of well-engineered features and options.

“With over 200 new SKU’s, this extensive product offering is unique to travel centers,” commented Charles White, Vice President of Brands and Marketing for DAS Companies, Inc. “The designs are cutting edge offering a combination of on-trend styling and well-engineered designs.”

The new MobileSpec product line will provide better performance through quality materials and precise manufacturing in a variety of styles, fit and colors. Covered by a one year warranty, product highlights include, Metal Construction, Noise Reduction, Bluetooth technology, Qualcomm Quick Charge with increased power AMP’s between 2.4 to 4.8 and Sound Reactive Technology for a true digital audio experience.

Products include a variety of mobile technology solutions across three categories– audio, charging and protection – as well as mounting brackets and cases to keep electronics charged, safe and visible. As with all RoadPro products that keep drivers safe, comfortable and connected, the MobileSpec product portfolio is no exception, with products like a DC charger with a glass punch and seat belt cutter, as well as other innovative, fast-charging accessories.

MobileSpec empowers the mobile lifestyle of the electronic enthusiast who will find everything they need to connect, listen and live life on the road.

Visit mobilespec.com and dasinc.com for more.

