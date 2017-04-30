5th Annual PNWCEE Set for May 22nd and 23rd

SEATTLE, WA (05.01.2017) – PNWCEE 2017 will take place Monday May 22nd and Tuesday 23rd at the SeaTac DoubleTree. Registration is now open. See pnwcee.com to register.

The Pacific Northwest Consumer Electronics Expo is presented by a farsighted group of independent manufacturer representatives in the Great Northwest. The regional event includes a trade show featuring top 12volt and Home AV vendors, a one-on-one setting that provides real world education, practical business development and networking for all attending. A free lunch and raffles add to the event on the 13,000-square-foot DoubleTree show floor.

Mark Giovannitti, commenting for the group presenting PNWCEE stated, “This industry only event is free for all dealers, integrators and their employees to attend. Additionally, there is no charge for all classes and courses that are scheduled over the two days.”

Monday is set aside for attendees to sharpen their skills with factory and industry trainings scheduled from 9AM until 7 PM. On Tuesday the Expo floor is open from 10AM until 6PM for attendees to see the latest products and network with vendors and representatives. In addition, on Tuesday, there will be training sessions from 9AM until 2PM plus 5PM until 7PM.

Click here to view a full list of training events.

Over a dozen 12volt brand specific training sessions are on the agenda including JL Audio – Steve Turrisi, Audio Control – Chris Bennett, Focal – Nick Wingate, Memphis – Shawn Spedding, Kenwood – Kevin Ferry, Kicker – Aaron Malin, Diamond Audio – Larry Frederick, DEI – Bryan Nelson, WetSounds – Ben Lizardo, JVC – Hazim Jainoor and Harman – Jeremy Brenner.

There are a number of Home AV product sessions on the schedule plus a special Dale Carnegie sales training presentation from Travis Daniel on the schedule.

Concluding, Giovannetti stated, “We started the PNWCEE five years ago by getting together with other Pacific NW reps, distributors and the manufacturers to bring the experience of the big national shows to the Pacific Northwest. At that time many area dealers told us they didn’t have the time or resources to close down their businesses and travel to a trade show. We were surprised at the overwhelming response for the inaugural PNWCEE and feel each year the event has grown in importance for the 12volt and Home AV communities in the Pacific Northwest. The PNWCEE “Committee” looks forward to welcoming all to the PNWCEE2017 to see and hear manufacturers’s latest products, get a sense of the direction of the industry plus grasp the exciting opportunities at hand.”

Plan to attend PNWCEE 2017 to learn many ways to grow your business. Register online at pnwcee.com

