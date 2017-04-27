Sylvester Electronics Distribution Joins Up with Massive Audio

LOS ANGELES, CA (04.28.2017) – Massive Audio of SoCal USA is welcoming Sylvester Electronics, a Wholesale Mobile Electronics Distributor from Cumberland, Road Island to its growing family.

“Having Sylvester Distributing with over 30 years of experience in our Massive family is truly a privilege. With their MECP Certified staff on hand, and thousands of satisfied customers, Sylvester Electronics has become intimately familiar with their customer’s needs and offer second to none service. Their history and understanding of the 12V market make everything a win win!” stated Craig Bremner, National Sales Manager for Massive Audio.

Half of all Massive distributors have been representing Massive Audio for a decade and some are over 14 years for a reason. People First, Great Product Second and Solid Profits. -Massive Audio

For more info about how to become a wholesaler in the CT, MA, RI, VT, ME, NH, NY territories, visit www.sylves.com

For more info about Massive Audio, email sales@massiveaudio.com or visit www.massiveaudio.com

Share this:



Tweet

Email

