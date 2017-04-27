JL Audio Appoints New Product Training Specialist

MIRAMAR, FL (04.28.2017) — JL Audio has announced the appointment of Jay Kent to the post of Product Training Specialist.

A 27 year veteran of the automotive aftermarket industry, Kent has held positions with Eclipse/FujitsuTen, PowerBass USA, Valor Multimedia, and most recently NAV-TV, where he directed training for his sales team, dealers and distributors.

Steve Turrisi, Director of Training and Technical Services said, “Jay has worked in just about all ends of the business from sales to retail to engineering, distribution, technical support and of course, training. His extensive background with vehicle electronics and knowledge of OEM integration will be especially beneficial to JL Audio.

Kent will work from the JL Audio headquarters in Miramar, FL and he can be reached at JKent@jlaudio.com

Visit www.jlaudio.com for more.

