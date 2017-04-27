Dealers from Across Canada Attended the 6th Annual Importel Expo

TORONTO, ON (04.28.17) – Importel’s 6th Annual Expo drew a strong dealer turnout on Saturday and Sunday, April 22nd and 23rd, to the company’s Flint Road facility in Toronto.

Trevor Patrick related to 12voltnews.com, “We had over 70 dealers, and a total attendance of over 120, attend our 6th Annual Expo. The majority were from Ontario and Quebec but we also had dealers travel from BC, Alberta, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick. There were 16 vendors set up to show their latest products and dealers took advantage of the super Expo specials we had in place.”

Training sessions from Importel vendors were well attended. In all 15 training sessions were on the schedule. “Many of the sessions had over 20 in audience” Patrick stated.

Vendor training sessions included Fortin, CTS Tracking, CRUX, VOXX/Prestige, Sonax, iDataLink Maestro, JVC/Kenwood, Metra, Axxess, QVIA Dashcam Solutions, Cerwin Vega Marine, iDataStart and Lumens.

During the Expo there was a contest to help the Covenant House..a local charity. $790 was contributed and 4 winners were drawn. Brittany from Action Car and Truck Accessories won a Cerwin Vega Cooler, Ed from Superior Cellular won a QVIA DashCam, Nadeem from Start-A-Car won a Guardo Action Cam and Tracy from Dealer Gear won a TS Power Amplifier.

Saturday evening it was time for networking and a bit of relaxation at Dave and Busters. The crowd topped 100 as all enjoyed food and refreshments in the VIP area. Numerous awards were presented to dealers during the evening. Norm Weiner, a Quebec-based rep, was presented a lifetime achievement award for his incredible service to the 12volt industry that spans over 40 years.

“We thank all our dealers and vendors for making our 6th Annual Expo a tremendous success. We wish all the best for the remainder of 2017 and look forward to seeing you in 2018 for the 7th Annual Importel Expo,” Patrick concluded.

Visit www.importel.com for more.

