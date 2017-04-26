Vickers AV Now Authorized to Sell Clarion’s Extensive Line of Marine-Grade Source Units, Amps, Speakers and Accessories

MARIETTA, GA (04.27.2017) – Vickers AV, a premiere distributor of high-end automotive, marine and home AV equipment, today announced that it has been authorized by Clarion Corporation of America, a leader in consumer and commercial mobile electronics, to immediately stock and market Clarion’s full line of marine systems and accessories to its premium 12-volt dealers and specialists across the Eastern United States.

Recognized by the industry for their benchmark durability and reliability, every Clarion marine system and accessory endures a battery of character defining tests. By replicating prolonged UV exposure, simulating the humid saltwater environment and rigorously testing for thermal shock to imitate quick changes in temperature, Clarion ensures that its marine line-up can withstand the rigors of the harsh marine environment season after season.

“Clarion has long been the go-to brand for durable, high performance marine audio systems, for both boat builders as well as specialty aftermarket dealers and installers,” said Steve Meade, Sr. Director of Aftermarket Sales at Clarion Corporation of America. “Within the last 12 months, Clarion has expanded its already impressive marine product line by launching multiple new source units, speakers and accessories. Working with Vickers will allow us to boost the availability of our product line among high-end dealers and retailers in a region heavily populated with boating enthusiasts, as well as help us promote the long list of advanced features and benefits our products offer over the competition.”

Vickers is committed to offering an extraordinary experience and great value to its customers. The addition of Clarion’s marine product line will go a long way with Vickers’ premium dealer-base and high-end 12-volt retail channel specialists, allowing them to offer their customers access to Clarion’s high-performance, class-leading marine-grade audio systems. Vickers is convinced that high-end 12V dealers can take advantage of the unrivaled number of features, upscale design, long-life and ironclad reputation of Clarion products to expand their reach in the marine market.

“Clarion is a true benchmark brand in the marine and automotive space and we look forward to working closely with them to offer dealers the very best in marine audio systems and accessories,” stated Kelley Vickers, President of Vickers AV. “Since 1955, our family-owned and operated distribution business has devoted itself to providing our channel partners across the Eastern United States access to products from leading audio brands in multiple electronics categories. By supplying our dealers and specialist with Clarion’s marine audio and entertainment products, we’re able to help them offer their customers best-in-class source systems, speakers, amplifiers, remotes and other accessories, specifically designed for marine applications.”

Clarion’s marine systems and accessories are available for purchase immediately through Vickers AV. For more information, visit vickersav.com/collections/clarion or clarionmarinesystems.com

