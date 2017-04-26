Featured

Petra Industries Celebrated Their 15th Annual Car Audio Expo

Wayne Messina Jr, (R) Cerwin Vega, getting ready for an interview with Petra's Patrick at the mic.

EDMOND, OK (04.27.2017) – Petra Industries held its 15th annual Car Audio expo over the past weekend on Sunday, April 23 at Petra’s Distribution Center in Edmond, OK.

On one of the most beautiful days of the spring Petra welcomed hundreds of attendees to see demonstrations of the newest mobile A/V products including head units, amplifiers, speakers and subwoofers. In addition to meeting with vendors, attendees were also afforded the chance to buy exclusive same-day show specials and select deals.

Thomas Thomas from Thomas Thomas Audio shows off his installation skills during the first ever Pro Challenge.

The Petra Pro Challenge winner, Thomas Thomas from Thomas Thomas Audio, shows off his grand prize HDTV and his trophy.

As always, the dealer Olympics proved to be the most exciting part of the expo. In addition to the always favorite subwoofer toss and egg toss, Petra introduced a Pro Challenge. This challenge gave four customer/installers the opportunity to show off installation skills. The competitors were judged in, creativity, functionality and speed to properly connect a head unit to speakers and a power supply. The winner of the inaugural Pro Challenge event is Thomas Thomas of Thomas Thomas Audio.

This car show had the most exhibitors to date, including Crimestopper, Renegade, Cerwin Vega, Whistler, Boss Audio, Planet Audio,Soundstorm, Directed Electronics, Pioneer, Power Acoustik, Soundstream, AAMP, Dual, DB Drive, DB Link, Atrend, Hifonics, Autotek, Racesport, Bazooka, Boyo, Battery Doctor, Magellan, Papago, SiriusXM, Surecall, Cobra, Blaupunkt, Metra and more.

Xavier McLaurin and Gage Donovan with Turnt Up Audio show off their prize winnings from the Egg Toss at Petra’s 15th Annual Car Audio Expo.

“The Car Audio expo is our biggest and most popular event each year and the consistent growth proves how much our dealers and vendors have come to rely on it to improve their business,” said Tate Morgan, Petra President.

All expo attendees were registered for dozens of door prizes and special grand prize drawings. Grand prizes included a Vizio 40” LEDSmart TV, three fully loaded displays worth over $1,500 each and a Pioneer in-dash navigation unit.

Visit petra.com for more.

