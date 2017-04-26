Petra Industries Celebrated Their 15th Annual Car Audio Expo

EDMOND, OK (04.27.2017) – Petra Industries held its 15th annual Car Audio expo over the past weekend on Sunday, April 23 at Petra’s Distribution Center in Edmond, OK.

On one of the most beautiful days of the spring Petra welcomed hundreds of attendees to see demonstrations of the newest mobile A/V products including head units, amplifiers, speakers and subwoofers. In addition to meeting with vendors, attendees were also afforded the chance to buy exclusive same-day show specials and select deals.

As always, the dealer Olympics proved to be the most exciting part of the expo. In addition to the always favorite subwoofer toss and egg toss, Petra introduced a Pro Challenge. This challenge gave four customer/installers the opportunity to show off installation skills. The competitors were judged in, creativity, functionality and speed to properly connect a head unit to speakers and a power supply. The winner of the inaugural Pro Challenge event is Thomas Thomas of Thomas Thomas Audio.

This car show had the most exhibitors to date, including Crimestopper, Renegade, Cerwin Vega, Whistler, Boss Audio, Planet Audio,Soundstorm, Directed Electronics, Pioneer, Power Acoustik, Soundstream, AAMP, Dual, DB Drive, DB Link, Atrend, Hifonics, Autotek, Racesport, Bazooka, Boyo, Battery Doctor, Magellan, Papago, SiriusXM, Surecall, Cobra, Blaupunkt, Metra and more.

“The Car Audio expo is our biggest and most popular event each year and the consistent growth proves how much our dealers and vendors have come to rely on it to improve their business,” said Tate Morgan, Petra President.

All expo attendees were registered for dozens of door prizes and special grand prize drawings. Grand prizes included a Vizio 40” LEDSmart TV, three fully loaded displays worth over $1,500 each and a Pioneer in-dash navigation unit.

Visit petra.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

