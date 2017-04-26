Metra Electronics Showcases Custom Built Vehicles at Jeep Beach in Daytona Beach

HOLLY HILL, FL (04.27.2017) – Metra Electronics will be showing off their head turning custom built vehicles at this year’s Jeep Beach in Daytona Beach, FL. This is one of the largest Jeep only events in the area, running from April 25 – 30, 2017. Metra Electronics, along with their lighting accessories brand, Heise, and mobile electronics school, the Installer Institute, will have a double booth setup at the main event inside the Daytona International Speedway. Events and meet-ups run all week long, with the final main event inside the Speedway on Friday and Saturday from 9 am to 5 pm.

About the Show Vehicles:

Deadpool, a custom built rock bouncer owned by Mike Morris from Dirty Rat Creations and Outcast Gear, will be on display. This vehicle was built by Angry Fab and features products from sponsors Scott Goforth Tires, Bartact, Raceline Wheels, Yukon Gear and Axle, and Metra Electronics. Look for the Deadpool on display at the Metra Electronics booth.

Other vehicles on display include the Bad Boy side-by-side, the Shok Heise Jeep Wrangler and several other modified Jeeps. The Shok Heise Jeep is outfitted with Heise LED lighting accessories, including several LED light bars, round LED driving lights, Jeep mounting brackets and other custom yet functional updates that Jeep fans will love. The Bad Boy side-by-side uses aftermarket accessories from the new Metra PowerSports product line. Photos from the event will be posted at facebook.com/MetraElectronics

Visit metraonline.com for more.

