Xstatic Intros the New BatCap X4000

NEWTON, AL (04.26.17) – Xstatic Batcap is “Back in Black” with a new and improved Model X4000 BatCap Battery.

The redesigned X4000 battery is 3% stronger than the previous model and weighs in at 78 pounds.

BatCap’s Ray McKenzie stated, “The new X4000 will solve the voltage demands of today’s high powered audio systems and ask for more.”

The X4000 still has the bolt through terminals that installation pros hold in high regard.

