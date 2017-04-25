Featured

Add a New Dimension to Your Company’s Marketing

SHREVEPORT LA (04.26.17) – In today’s marketplace, it is more important than ever to keep your company’s name, mission and products, in front of the 12volt industry.

The 12volt News Network Remote Studio (12VNNrs) is a solution for companies that may not have a dedicated marketing staff.

A custom 2’ X 4’ acoustic foam backdrop will be created and shipped to a participating company. Once in place, a company spokesperson can hold a product in front of the backdrop as another employee snaps a smartphone image. That image is then sent, by email or text, to the 12Volt Central Studios where a 12VoltBite is created and posted to various @12voltnews platforms, i.e. Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and 12voltnews.com.

The 2' X 4' acoustic foam backdrop material ready to create a 12volt News Network Remote Studios.

BOYO’s Ceasar Olaes is pictured in the 12volt News Network Remote Studio (12VNNrs) with the VTG500X

The 12VoltBite is sent to the participating company to be shared throughout their various digital outreach. Think of the 12VoltBite as a digital spec sheet.

12VoltBites are included in the bi-weekly 12VoltBeat newsletters emailed to over 6,300 industry members on Sunday and Wednesday evenings.

For more info and to set up a 12VNNrs in your location, email mike@12voltnews.com

