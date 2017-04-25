12Volt Vet Jay Small Branches Out to Fill Industry Need

SEATTLE, WA (04.26.2017) – Industry veteran, Jay Small, has founded a new sales company, 12 Volt Sales and Marketing. With many years of experience in retail, as a representative, and working for manufacturers, 12 Volt Sales offers a unique perspective among sales companies. “We’ve been lucky enough to work for some of the best manufacturers in the business including Rockford Fosgate, Memphis Audio, AudioControl, and more. That experience is priceless and is a key differentiator of 12 Volt Sales,” said Small.

The company will have two main areas of focus. The first is as a manufacturer’s representative in the Pacific Northwest territory where 12 Sales and Marketing are partnering with Big Bear Marketing to increase market share of their brands. “My goal is to increase sales, name recognition, and market penetration with the brands I represent,” said Small. 12 Volt Sales is also actively pursuing additional lines to represent.

The second focus is as a sales manager, but with a twist. Small commented, “I see a need in the 12 volt world with manufacturers who are unable to justify the cost of a direct hire. Manufacturers need to increase sales and revenue but can’t justify the cost of additional employees without an increase in revenue. It’s a bit of a chicken-or-egg situation. 12 Volt Sales offers a solution to those manufacturers. We’re their outsourced regional or national sales manager who works for them without the expense of a direct hire. We’ll manage the region or nation, including directing efforts of their field representatives, attending trade shows and events, product development, and more. We’ll grow their revenue and get them into a better position in a cost effective manner.”

To contact 12 Volt Sales and Marketing, email jay@12voltsales.com

Visit www.12voltsales.com for more

