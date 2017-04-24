NAV-TV Tapped as USA Master Distributor for Blackvue Dash Cameras

CORAL SPRINGS, FL (04.25.2017) – NAV-TV Corp. has announced a strategic partnership with Pittasoft Co. Ltd. Pittasoft is the world’s leading dash camera manufacturer whose products are marketed under the Blackvue brand. Under the partnership, NAV-TV has been assigned as a US Master Distributor for the full line of Blackvue Dash Cameras and Accessories.

“Dash cameras are a rapidly growing category within the automotive safety sector, and customer awareness of the benefits of these devices is increasing daily. At the core of Blackvue’s strategy is a razor-sharp focus on making the best products, period. Blackvue cameras have been proven to perform exceptionally on a global scale, garnering overwhelmingly positive consumer reviews. With Blackvue, we are able to deliver a vastly superior product offering to our over 3000 authorized NAV-TV dealers in the USA with confidence,” stated NAV-TV CEO, Moni Melman.

Blackvue dash cameras and accessories are available and shipping now from NAV-TV’s Coral Springs, Florida and Salt Lake City, Utah warehouses. Point of sale material, store displays, and new lower priced cameras will be available to authorized NAV-TV dealers later this month. Additionally, all Blackvue camera sales are eligible for NAV-TV dealer program incentives.

A complete listing of all Blackvue products is available at navtv.com

