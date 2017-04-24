BOYO Releases VTG500X Mirror Monitor

– BOYO is utilizing the 12volt News Network Remote Studio to help deliver the company’s message to the 12volt industry. BOYO’s Ceasar Olaes is shown with the new BOYO VTG500X.

BOYO’s VTG500X Android Mirror Monitor is now pre-loaded with Tom Tom map data for USA, Canada, and Mexico.

Key features include Car Recorder at HD & FHD, DVR Video File Manager, Google Map Navigation, Extended GPS Antenna, Smartphone App Connect, Reverse Parking Video, GPS Tracking, Multiple Networking, Snapshots, SOS Request, Open Application Extensions, Sound Transmit via FM Channels, Live Images Feedback, and Snapshot Photo.

Visit visiontechamerica.com for more.

